Evening Report – Thu., Feb 9, 2017 – Climate Science Standards
KRFP | February 9, 2017 | 7:23 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Cannabis, Climate, Education, Environment, Idaho Legislature, State of Washington, Washington Legislature
- House Education Committee Votes to Remove Climate Change & Human Environmental Impacts from Idaho Science Education Standards
- Washington Lawmakers Consider Bill Allowing Police to Coerce Homeless Into Shelters
- Washington Cannabis Industry Watches Warily as Anti-Pot Jeff Sessions Sworn In
