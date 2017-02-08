Evening Report – Wed., Feb 8, 2017 – Downtown Auto Repair / Sojourners
KRFP | February 8, 2017 | 9:31 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Board of Adjustment, Central Business District, City of Moscow, Death Penalty, disabled, Hanford, Homelessness, Idaho Legislature, Montana, Sojourners Alliance, Steve Bonnar, Tank Farm
- Moscow Board of Adjustment Denies Conditional Use Permit for Downtown Auto Repair Shop
- Sojourners’ Alliance Executive Director Steve Bonnar Speaks about Challenges Serving Area Homeless Population
- Idaho House Committee Approves Disabled Savings Account Legislation
- Judge Delays Hanford Vapor Exposure Trial
- Montana Lawmakers to Consider Ending Death Penalty
