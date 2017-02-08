Evening Report – Wed., Feb 8, 2017 – Downtown Auto Repair / Sojourners

Moscow Board of Adjustment Denies Conditional Use Permit for Downtown Auto Repair Shop

Sojourners’ Alliance Executive Director Steve Bonnar Speaks about Challenges Serving Area Homeless Population

Idaho House Committee Approves Disabled Savings Account Legislation

Judge Delays Hanford Vapor Exposure Trial

Montana Lawmakers to Consider Ending Death Penalty



