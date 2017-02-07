Evening Report – Tue., Feb 7, 2017 – Moscow Sanctuary

Moscow Council Hears Call for Sanctuary City

Moscow Board of Adjustment to Decide on New Car Repair Shop Downtown. Public Hearing Tonight

Washington Lawmakers Hear Arguments for and Against New Regulations on Oil Tankers and Oil Trains and Increased Spill Preparedness

Idaho Committee Votes to Cut Off Loser Pays System for Lawsuit Attorney Fees



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi