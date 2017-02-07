Evening Report – Tue., Feb 7, 2017 – Moscow Sanctuary
KRFP | February 7, 2017 | 6:56 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Board of Adjustment, Central Business District, City of Moscow, Environment, Idaho Legislature, Idaho Supreme Court, Oil, Oil Tankers, Oil Trains, Sanctuary Cities, zoning
- Moscow Council Hears Call for Sanctuary City
- Moscow Board of Adjustment to Decide on New Car Repair Shop Downtown. Public Hearing Tonight
- Washington Lawmakers Hear Arguments for and Against New Regulations on Oil Tankers and Oil Trains and Increased Spill Preparedness
- Idaho Committee Votes to Cut Off Loser Pays System for Lawsuit Attorney Fees
