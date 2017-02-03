Evening Report – Fri., Feb 3, 2017 – Latah Co. Elections
KRFP | February 3, 2017 | 7:08 pm | Audio, Election 2016, Evening Report
Tags: BLM, City of Moscow, Elections, Federal Lands, Guns, Henrianne Westberg, Jason Chaffetz, Jay Inslee, Latah County, Moscow Urban Renewal Agency, Urban Renewal, Washington Legislature
- Latah County Clerk Henrianne Westberg Gives Report on Latah County & Idaho Voting Trends in 2016
- US Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah Withdraws Public Land Sale Bill
- Moscow Urban Renewal Agency to Consider Creating New Urban Renewal District in Southern Part of City Near Palouse River Drive
- Washington Lawmakers to Consider Gun Control Measure House Bill 1387
