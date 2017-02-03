Evening Report – Fri., Feb 3, 2017 – Latah Co. Elections

Latah County Clerk Henrianne Westberg Gives Report on Latah County & Idaho Voting Trends in 2016

US Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah Withdraws Public Land Sale Bill

Moscow Urban Renewal Agency to Consider Creating New Urban Renewal District in Southern Part of City Near Palouse River Drive

Washington Lawmakers to Consider Gun Control Measure House Bill 1387



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi