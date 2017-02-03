  • Latah County Clerk Henrianne Westberg Gives Report on Latah County & Idaho Voting Trends in 2016
  • US Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah Withdraws Public Land Sale Bill
  • Moscow Urban Renewal Agency to Consider Creating New Urban Renewal District in Southern Part of City Near Palouse River Drive
  • Washington Lawmakers to Consider Gun Control Measure House Bill 1387


