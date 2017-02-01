Evening Report – Wed., Feb 1, 2017 – Visas for Doctors

Rep. Troy Proposed Bill to Allow More Visas for Foreign Doctors who Want to Work in Idaho

Washington Legislative Panel Hears Testimony from Woman Whose Son was Killed by Police While Considering Changes in Police Deadly Force Laws

Latah County Clerk Henrianne Westberg Reports on Voting Trends

Crowd Asks Pullman City Council to take Official Action to Protect Immigrants & Refugees



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

[audio:]

Download:

LoFi