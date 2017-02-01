  • Rep. Troy Proposed Bill to Allow More Visas for Foreign Doctors who Want to Work in Idaho
  • Washington Legislative Panel Hears Testimony from Woman Whose Son was Killed by Police While Considering Changes in Police Deadly Force Laws
  • Latah County Clerk Henrianne Westberg Reports on Voting Trends
  • Crowd Asks Pullman City Council to take Official Action to Protect Immigrants & Refugees


LoFi audio stream below LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

[audio:]

Download:
LoFi