Evening Report – Wed., Feb 1, 2017 – Visas for Doctors
Tags: Caroline Nilsson Troy, City of Pullman, Elections, Gritman, Health, Henrianne Westberg, Human Rights, Idaho Legislature, immigration, Latah County, Police, Police Brutality, Pullman, Washington Legislature
- Rep. Troy Proposed Bill to Allow More Visas for Foreign Doctors who Want to Work in Idaho
- Washington Legislative Panel Hears Testimony from Woman Whose Son was Killed by Police While Considering Changes in Police Deadly Force Laws
- Latah County Clerk Henrianne Westberg Reports on Voting Trends
- Crowd Asks Pullman City Council to take Official Action to Protect Immigrants & Refugees
