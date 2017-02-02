Evening Report – Thu., Feb 2, 2017 – Double Voter

Latah County Clerk Henrianne Westberg Reports One “Dingy” Resident Voted Twice in November 2016 Election

Income Tax Reduction Passes Idaho House

Idaho Lawmakers Propose Ending $75 Surcharge on Gas Hybrid Cars

Rep. Heather Scott Gets Committee Assignments Back



