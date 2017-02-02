Evening Report – Thu., Feb 2, 2017 – Double Voter
KRFP | February 2, 2017 | 7:12 pm | Audio, Election 2016, Evening Report
Tags: Elections, Henrianne Westberg, Idaho Legislature, Income Tax, Mike Moyle, Taxes, Transportation, Vehicles
- Latah County Clerk Henrianne Westberg Reports One “Dingy” Resident Voted Twice in November 2016 Election
- Income Tax Reduction Passes Idaho House
- Idaho Lawmakers Propose Ending $75 Surcharge on Gas Hybrid Cars
- Rep. Heather Scott Gets Committee Assignments Back
