Evening Report – Wed., Feb 15, 2017 – WSU DACA Students
- Right Targets WSU DACA Students for Federal Persecution
- Idaho Secretary of State Lawrence Denny there’s Indications Federal Dept. of Homeland Security may have Tried to Hack State Election Website around Nov 8th
- State Education Board puts off University of Idaho Funding Limit Waiver Request
