  • About 600 Rally to Stand with Immigrants in Face of Muslim Country Ban
  • Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell Cites WSU Professors Stuck Outside the Country while Convincing Judge James Robart to Institute a Stay of Trump Travel Ban
  • 2nd Man Convicted in Murder of Former Moscow Man in Nampa
  • Washington Legislators Seek to Further Regulate Puget Sound Oil Tankers and Oil Trains


