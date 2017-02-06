Evening Report – Mon., Feb 6, 2017 – Stand with Immigrants Rally
KRFP | February 6, 2017 | 7:22 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Bob Ferguson, Crime, Environment, Hate Crime, Human Rights, immigration, Islam, James Robart, Ken Faunce, Nampa, Noah Purcell, Oil, Oil Pipeline, Oil Tankers, Oil Trains, Paulette Jordan, Puget Sound, State of Washington, Steve Nelson, Washington Legislature, WSU
- About 600 Rally to Stand with Immigrants in Face of Muslim Country Ban
- Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell Cites WSU Professors Stuck Outside the Country while Convincing Judge James Robart to Institute a Stay of Trump Travel Ban
- 2nd Man Convicted in Murder of Former Moscow Man in Nampa
- Washington Legislators Seek to Further Regulate Puget Sound Oil Tankers and Oil Trains
