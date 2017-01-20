KRFP’s Peace Radio – Jan. 22, 2017 – Part 2
KRFP | January 23, 2017 | 3:23 pm | Audio, Special Event
Tags: Dakota Access Pipeline, Human Rights, Latah County Human Rights Task Force, Mark Trahant, Native Americans, Oil Pipeline, Standing Rock Resistance, Women
KRFP’s Radio’s 10th Anniversary show, aired Sun., Jan 22, 2017 2:00 – 4:00 pm. Includes coverage of 2500 people at Women’s March in Moscow, Idaho, sound from Washington, DC march, coverage of the Latah County Human Rights Task Force MLK, Jr. Breakfast.
