KRFP’s Peace Radio – Jan. 22, 2017 – Part 2

KRFP’s Radio’s 10th Anniversary show, aired Sun., Jan 22, 2017 2:00 – 4:00 pm. Includes coverage of 2500 people at Women’s March in Moscow, Idaho, sound from Washington, DC march, coverage of the Latah County Human Rights Task Force MLK, Jr. Breakfast.



LoFi Stream:

[audio:]

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.