Evening Report – Tue., Jan 31, 2017 – Latah Sanitation Fees

Latah Sanitation Rates to Rise 4.4% Per Year over 3-Year Period

Idaho Tax Relief Bill Helping the Wealthier Half Passes Committee

Immigration Rights Rally Scheduled for Moscow’s East City Park Saturday

WSU President Schulz & UI President Staben Advises Foreign Students from the 7 Countries Targeted by Trump to Not Leave the Country for Now

Bills Regarding Police Use of Deadly Force before Washington Legislature

Commitee Chair Blocks Idaho Fish & Game Fee Increase Proposal



