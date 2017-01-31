Evening Report – Tue., Jan 31, 2017 – Latah Sanitation Fees
KRFP | January 31, 2017 | 7:26 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Chuck Staben, Idaho Fish & Game, Idaho Legislature, immigration, Income Tax, Kirk Schulz, Police, Police Brutality, Taxes, Washington Legislature, Wildlife
Tags: Chuck Staben, Idaho Fish & Game, Idaho Legislature, immigration, Income Tax, Kirk Schulz, Police, Police Brutality, Taxes, Washington Legislature, Wildlife
- Latah Sanitation Rates to Rise 4.4% Per Year over 3-Year Period
- Idaho Tax Relief Bill Helping the Wealthier Half Passes Committee
- Immigration Rights Rally Scheduled for Moscow’s East City Park Saturday
- WSU President Schulz & UI President Staben Advises Foreign Students from the 7 Countries Targeted by Trump to Not Leave the Country for Now
- Bills Regarding Police Use of Deadly Force before Washington Legislature
- Commitee Chair Blocks Idaho Fish & Game Fee Increase Proposal
LoFi Stream:
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
[audio:]
Download:
LoFi
Leave a Reply