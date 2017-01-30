Evening Report – Mon., Jan 30, 2017 – Arrestees Immigration Status

Bill in Idaho Legislature would Require Local Police to Investigate Immigration Status of Anyone Taken Into Custody

Eastern Oregon & Southwestern Idaho Onion Industry Hit Hard by Numerous Storage Building Collapses

Democrats Introduce Add the Words Bill to Add ‘Gender Identity’ and ‘Sexual Orientation’ to Idaho Human Rights Act

Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Legalize allowing Your Vehicle to Warm Up Unattended in Idaho

Shelly Short of Addy is Newest Washington State Senator



