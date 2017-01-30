Evening Report – Mon., Jan 30, 2017 – Arrestees Immigration Status
KRFP | January 30, 2017 | 7:21 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Add the Words, Agriculture, Gay Rights, Greg Chaney, Human Rights, Idaho Legislature, immigration, Malheur County, Onions, Police, Sage Dixon, Shelly Short, Washington Legislature, Weather
- Bill in Idaho Legislature would Require Local Police to Investigate Immigration Status of Anyone Taken Into Custody
- Eastern Oregon & Southwestern Idaho Onion Industry Hit Hard by Numerous Storage Building Collapses
- Democrats Introduce Add the Words Bill to Add ‘Gender Identity’ and ‘Sexual Orientation’ to Idaho Human Rights Act
- Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Legalize allowing Your Vehicle to Warm Up Unattended in Idaho
- Shelly Short of Addy is Newest Washington State Senator
