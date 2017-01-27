Evening Report – Fri., Jan 27, 2017 – Food Summit
KRFP | January 27, 2017 | 7:08 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Donald Trump, East City Park, Elizabeth Stevens, Food, Idaho Rivers United, Kearl Oil Project, Megaloads, Mimi Pengilly, nez perce tribe, Palouse Clearwater Food Coalition, US 12, USFS, Women
- Rountable Reports from the Palouse Clearwater Food Coalition’s Annual Food Summit
- Idaho Rivers United, The Nez Perce Tribe Reach Settlement with Forest Service in US Highway 12 Megaload Lawsuit
- Excerpts from last Saturday’s Women’s March and Rally at Moscow’s East City Park
