Evening Report – Fri., Jan 27, 2017 – Food Summit

Rountable Reports from the Palouse Clearwater Food Coalition’s Annual Food Summit

Idaho Rivers United, The Nez Perce Tribe Reach Settlement with Forest Service in US Highway 12 Megaload Lawsuit

Excerpts from last Saturday’s Women’s March and Rally at Moscow’s East City Park



