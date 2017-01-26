  • James Mitchell of Mitchell, Jessen & Associates supports Trumps call for Return of Torture
  • Jessen’s Account of Torture at CIA’s Salt Pit Prison in Afghanistan
  • Secretary of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra Calls for 6.6% Increase in Idaho Public Schools Budget
  • UI President Staben Calls for 2% Increase in University of Idaho Budget
  • Lawmakers Propose Tax Relief Bills
  • Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman says there’s No Evidence of Voter Fraud in Washington


LoFi audio stream below LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

HiFi Stream Above HiFi Stream

Download:
LoFi | HiFi