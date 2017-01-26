Evening Report – Thu., Jan 26, 2017 – Torture
KRFP | January 26, 2017 | 7:08 pm | Audio, Election 2016, Evening Report
Tags: Afghanistan, Bruce Jessen, Chuck Staben, CIA, Education, Elections, Idaho Legislature, J-FAC, James Mitchell, Kim Wyman, Sherri Ybarra, Taxes, torture, University of Idaho
- James Mitchell of Mitchell, Jessen & Associates supports Trumps call for Return of Torture
- Jessen’s Account of Torture at CIA’s Salt Pit Prison in Afghanistan
- Secretary of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra Calls for 6.6% Increase in Idaho Public Schools Budget
- UI President Staben Calls for 2% Increase in University of Idaho Budget
- Lawmakers Propose Tax Relief Bills
- Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman says there’s No Evidence of Voter Fraud in Washington
