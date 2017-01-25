Evening Report – Wed., Jan 25, 2017 – Lisa Salsbury
KRFP | January 25, 2017 | 7:46 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Affordable Health Care Act, Brian Dansel, Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, Idaho Legislature, Jay Inslee, Lisa Salsbury, Taxes, Washington Legislature, Womens Center
Tags: Affordable Health Care Act, Brian Dansel, Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, Idaho Legislature, Jay Inslee, Lisa Salsbury, Taxes, Washington Legislature, Womens Center
- Lisa Salsbury of the UI Womens’ Center Speaking at Moscow Womens’ March & Rally Saturday
- Senator Dansel of Washington’s 7th District Resigns to Take USDA Job with Trump Administration
- Washington’s Republican Members of Congress Reply to Inslee’s Letter Asking them to Keep the Affordable Care Act
- Idaho Committee Votes to Align Idaho Tax Code with Federal IRS Regulations
LoFi Stream:
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.HiFi Stream
Leave a Reply