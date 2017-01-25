Evening Report – Wed., Jan 25, 2017 – Lisa Salsbury

Lisa Salsbury of the UI Womens’ Center Speaking at Moscow Womens’ March & Rally Saturday

Senator Dansel of Washington’s 7th District Resigns to Take USDA Job with Trump Administration

Washington’s Republican Members of Congress Reply to Inslee’s Letter Asking them to Keep the Affordable Care Act

Idaho Committee Votes to Align Idaho Tax Code with Federal IRS Regulations



