Evening Report – Tue., Jan 24, 2017 – Avista’s L.E.D. Streetlights & Health
KRFP | January 24, 2017 | 7:37 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: abortion, American Medical Association, Avista, City of Moscow, Dan Foreman, Health, Human Rights, Idaho Legislature, IWW, Racism, Sixth Street, Streetlights, Streets
- Moscow Residents Complain about New LED Streetlights Which the American Medical Association says Have Negative Health Impacts
- Idaho’s Largest Anti-Abortion Group Opposes Sen. Dan Foreman’s Abortion Murder Bill
- IWW Says Person Shot in Seattle Milo Yiannopoulos Protest was Wobblie Anti-Racist Organizer and Working to De-escalate UW Protest & Counterprotest
- Moscow Committee Approves Next Step in 6th Street East-West Lane Shift
