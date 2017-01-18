Evening Report – Wed., Jan 18, 2017 – Teacher Loan Forgiveness

Legislative Democrats Propose Forgiving Student Loans for Teachers who Work in Rural Schools

Rep. Paulette Jordan on Education

Idaho Health Care Subsidies at Risk Under Affordable Care Act Repeal

Moscow Council Approves New Street Tree Rules



