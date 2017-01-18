Evening Report – Wed., Jan 18, 2017 – Teacher Loan Forgiveness
KRFP | January 18, 2017 | 7:31 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Affordable Health Care Act, City of Moscow, Education, Health, Idaho Legislature, Paulette Jordan, Student Loans, Trees
- Legislative Democrats Propose Forgiving Student Loans for Teachers who Work in Rural Schools
- Rep. Paulette Jordan on Education
- Idaho Health Care Subsidies at Risk Under Affordable Care Act Repeal
- Moscow Council Approves New Street Tree Rules
