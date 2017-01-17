  • Gov. Inslee & Attorney General Bob Ferguson Lead Coalition to Abolish Death Penalty
  • Thousands Rally for Education Funding in Olympia
  • Area Flooding Possible
  • Dist. 5 Lawmaker one of 2 Republicans to Confirm Report Rep. Heather Scott of Blanchard Destroyed Ceiling Capitol Fire Detection Unit Thinking it was a Bug


