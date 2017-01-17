Evening Report – Tue., Jan 17, 2017 – Death Penalty
KRFP | January 17, 2017 | 7:10 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Bob Ferguson, Caroline Nilsson Troy, Death Penalty, Education, Heather Scott, Idaho Legislature, Jay Inslee, State of Washington, Weather
- Gov. Inslee & Attorney General Bob Ferguson Lead Coalition to Abolish Death Penalty
- Thousands Rally for Education Funding in Olympia
- Area Flooding Possible
- Dist. 5 Lawmaker one of 2 Republicans to Confirm Report Rep. Heather Scott of Blanchard Destroyed Ceiling Capitol Fire Detection Unit Thinking it was a Bug
