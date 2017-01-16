Evening Report – Mon., Jan 16, 2017 – Lewiston Questions Dam Breaching
KRFP | January 16, 2017
Tags: Army Corps of Engineers, Breitbart, Dam Breaching, Dams, Environment, Human Rights, lewiston, Milo Yiannapoulos, Orcas, Pacific Ocean, Police, Puget Sound, Spokane Police, WSU
- City of Lewiston & Others Have Questions for US Army Corps of Engineers about New Salmon EIS that Includes Dam-Breaching as Option
- Spokane Police Kill Man
- Milo Yiannapoulos Speech Shut Down at Univ. of California at Davis as Breitbart News Editors Makes his Way towards Pullman
- Environmental Groups want Boat-Free Zone for Orcas
