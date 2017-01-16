Evening Report – Mon., Jan 16, 2017 – Lewiston Questions Dam Breaching

City of Lewiston & Others Have Questions for US Army Corps of Engineers about New Salmon EIS that Includes Dam-Breaching as Option

Spokane Police Kill Man

Milo Yiannapoulos Speech Shut Down at Univ. of California at Davis as Breitbart News Editors Makes his Way towards Pullman

Environmental Groups want Boat-Free Zone for Orcas



