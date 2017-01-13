Evening Report – Fri., Jan 13, 2017 – Refugees in Idaho

University of Idaho Martin Institute Director and International Program Chair Bill Smith on the Refugees’ Journeys to Idaho

Survey Finds 71% of Idahoans Want Action on Medicaid Gap

Washington Supreme Court Requires Proposed Westway Oil Terminal at Hoquium to be Reviewed Under the State Ocean Resources Management Act



