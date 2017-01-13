Evening Report – Fri., Jan 13, 2017 – Refugees in Idaho
KRFP | January 13, 2017 | 6:54 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Bakken Oil Fields, Bill Smith, Health, Hoquium, Martin Institute, Medicaid, Oil, Pacific Ocean, Refugees, University of Idaho, Washington Supreme Court
- University of Idaho Martin Institute Director and International Program Chair Bill Smith on the Refugees’ Journeys to Idaho
- Survey Finds 71% of Idahoans Want Action on Medicaid Gap
- Washington Supreme Court Requires Proposed Westway Oil Terminal at Hoquium to be Reviewed Under the State Ocean Resources Management Act
