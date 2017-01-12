  • Governor Jay Inslee says Funding Basic Education must be Done this Year
  • Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke Strips Rep. Heather Scott of Blanchard of All Committee Assignments over Sexual Favors Comments
  • Port of Lewiston Loses Money for 4th Consecutive Year
  • Committee on Employee Compensation Hears Calls for Idaho Pay Raises


