Evening Report – Thu., Jan 12, 2017 – Inslee State of State
KRFP | January 12, 2017 | 8:06 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Education, Heather Scott, Idaho Legislature, Jay Inslee, McCleary Case, Port of Lewiston, Scott Bedke, Washington Legislature
- Governor Jay Inslee says Funding Basic Education must be Done this Year
- Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke Strips Rep. Heather Scott of Blanchard of All Committee Assignments over Sexual Favors Comments
- Port of Lewiston Loses Money for 4th Consecutive Year
- Committee on Employee Compensation Hears Calls for Idaho Pay Raises
