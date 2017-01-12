Evening Report – Thu., Jan 12, 2017 – Inslee State of State

Governor Jay Inslee says Funding Basic Education must be Done this Year

Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke Strips Rep. Heather Scott of Blanchard of All Committee Assignments over Sexual Favors Comments

Port of Lewiston Loses Money for 4th Consecutive Year

Committee on Employee Compensation Hears Calls for Idaho Pay Raises



