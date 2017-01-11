  • Newly-elected Republican Senator Dan Foreman to Introduce Bill to Charge Abortion Doctors and Mothers with Murder
  • Entire Washington Congressional Delegation Writes to Trump asking Hanford Clean-Up to be a Priority
  • Mountain Snowpack Average Despite Heavy Snowfall at Lower Elevations
  • Moscow to Apply for Grant to Refurbish 6th Street Bridge over Paradise Creek


