Evening Report – Wed., Jan 11, 2017 – Abortion Murder Bill
KRFP | January 11, 2017 | 10:56 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: abortion, Bridges, City of Moscow, Dan Foreman, Donald Trump, Hanford, Idaho Legislature, Nuclear Waste, paradise creek, Snowpack, State of Washington, Weather
- Newly-elected Republican Senator Dan Foreman to Introduce Bill to Charge Abortion Doctors and Mothers with Murder
- Entire Washington Congressional Delegation Writes to Trump asking Hanford Clean-Up to be a Priority
- Mountain Snowpack Average Despite Heavy Snowfall at Lower Elevations
- Moscow to Apply for Grant to Refurbish 6th Street Bridge over Paradise Creek
