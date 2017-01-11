Evening Report – Wed., Jan 11, 2017 – Abortion Murder Bill

Newly-elected Republican Senator Dan Foreman to Introduce Bill to Charge Abortion Doctors and Mothers with Murder

Entire Washington Congressional Delegation Writes to Trump asking Hanford Clean-Up to be a Priority

Mountain Snowpack Average Despite Heavy Snowfall at Lower Elevations

Moscow to Apply for Grant to Refurbish 6th Street Bridge over Paradise Creek



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi