Evening Report – Fri., Jan 6, 2017 – Refugees In Idaho
KRFP | January 6, 2017 | 7:19 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: AY-102, Butch Otter, Education, Environment, Federal Lands, Hanford, Idaho Legislature, Montana, Nuclear Waste, Racism, Refugees, Sage Grouse, Sojourners Alliance, Tank Farm, White Supremacy, Whitefish
- UI Sociology Professor Addresses Fears of Refugees in Idaho
- Congressional Republicans Prepare for Federal Land Giveaway to States by Banning the Congressional Budget Office from Estimating Value of Federal Lands to be Transferred
- White Supremacists Set Sun., Jan 15th Date for Armed Anti-Semitic Protest March in Whitefish, Montana
- Double-Walled AY-102 Tank at Hanford Leaks Thousands of Gallons of Radioactive Sludge Between the Walls
- Federal Judge Tosses Otter’s Lawsuit over Federal Sage Grouse Recovery Plan
- Idaho Lawmakers Criticize Education Department’s Failure to Address Teacher Evaluation Portion of Career Ladder
- Sojourners Alliance Homeless Shelter Gets $42,000 From Fundraiser to Help it Stay Open Another Year
