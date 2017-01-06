  • UI Sociology Professor Addresses Fears of Refugees in Idaho
  • Congressional Republicans Prepare for Federal Land Giveaway to States by Banning the Congressional Budget Office from Estimating Value of Federal Lands to be Transferred
  • White Supremacists Set Sun., Jan 15th Date for Armed Anti-Semitic Protest March in Whitefish, Montana
  • Double-Walled AY-102 Tank at Hanford Leaks Thousands of Gallons of Radioactive Sludge Between the Walls
  • Federal Judge Tosses Otter’s Lawsuit over Federal Sage Grouse Recovery Plan
  • Idaho Lawmakers Criticize Education Department’s Failure to Address Teacher Evaluation Portion of Career Ladder
  • Sojourners Alliance Homeless Shelter Gets $42,000 From Fundraiser to Help it Stay Open Another Year


