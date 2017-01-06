Evening Report – Fri., Jan 6, 2017 – Refugees In Idaho

UI Sociology Professor Addresses Fears of Refugees in Idaho

Congressional Republicans Prepare for Federal Land Giveaway to States by Banning the Congressional Budget Office from Estimating Value of Federal Lands to be Transferred

White Supremacists Set Sun., Jan 15th Date for Armed Anti-Semitic Protest March in Whitefish, Montana

Double-Walled AY-102 Tank at Hanford Leaks Thousands of Gallons of Radioactive Sludge Between the Walls

Federal Judge Tosses Otter’s Lawsuit over Federal Sage Grouse Recovery Plan

Idaho Lawmakers Criticize Education Department’s Failure to Address Teacher Evaluation Portion of Career Ladder

Sojourners Alliance Homeless Shelter Gets $42,000 From Fundraiser to Help it Stay Open Another Year



