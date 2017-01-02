Evening Report – Mon., Jan 2, 2017 – Archaeology & Salmon EIS
KRFP | January 2, 2017 | 7:06 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Alberta Tar Sands, Archaeology, Dams, Leonard Higgins, Orcas, Pacific Ocean, Puget Sound, Salmon, Snake River, Valve Turners, Weather, Wildlife
- Thousands of Historic & Archaeological Sites to be Considered in New Salmon Recovery Environmental Impact Statement
- Tar Sands Pipeline Valve Turner Leonard Higgins
- Drones Must Stay 200 Yards Away from Orcas
- Northern Idaho Group Collecting Signatures for Ballot Initiative to Allow 1st Degree Murder Charges Against Doctors or Women who Participate in Abortions with No Exception for Rape, Incest or Woman’s Health
- Extremely Low Wind Chill Values Expected
