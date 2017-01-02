Evening Report – Mon., Jan 2, 2017 – Archaeology & Salmon EIS

Thousands of Historic & Archaeological Sites to be Considered in New Salmon Recovery Environmental Impact Statement

Tar Sands Pipeline Valve Turner Leonard Higgins

Drones Must Stay 200 Yards Away from Orcas

Northern Idaho Group Collecting Signatures for Ballot Initiative to Allow 1st Degree Murder Charges Against Doctors or Women who Participate in Abortions with No Exception for Rape, Incest or Woman’s Health

Extremely Low Wind Chill Values Expected



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi