Evening Report – Tue., Jan 3, 2016 – Pullman Growth
KRFP | January 3, 2017 | 8:23 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Alta Mesa, Barack Obama, Cliven Bundy, Construction, Dams, Environment, Forced Pooling, Fracking, Gold Butte National Monument, Idaho Department of Lands, Montana, Natural Gas, Pullman, Sturgeon, Yellowstone River
- Pullman in Record Breaking Growth Boom
- Geologists say Southeastern Idaho & South Central Idaho Have Potential for Natural Gas Extraction
- Cliven Bundy Friends Protest Obama’s Gold Butte National Monument Declaration near Ranch in Nevada
- Environmental Groups Hope to Save Rare Pallid Sturgeon in Yellowstone River after Dam Plans Approved
