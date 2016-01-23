  • 2600 Show Up for Rally at end of Womens’ March in Moscow’s East City Park Saturday
  • Sojourners Alliance Executive Director Steve Bonnar Receives Latah County Human Rights Task Force Rosa Parks Award for Work on Homeless Shelter
  • Native American Journalist Mark Trahant Gives MLK, Jr. Breakfast Keynote Address
  • Grand Jury Indicts Man on Hate Crime Charges for Killing Moscow Resident Steve Nelson
  • Planned Parenthood Reaches Settlement with State of Idaho Allowing Doctors Once Again to Prescribe Abortion Pill via Telemedicine
  • Federal Judge Rejcts Motion to Throw Out ACLU Lawsuit on Behalf of Torture Victims against 2 Former Spokane-Based CIA Torture Contractors


