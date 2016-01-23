Evening Report – Mon., Jan 23, 2016 – Womens’ March
KRFP | January 23, 2017 | 8:12 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: abortion, Bruce Jessen, CIA, Dakota Access Pipeline, East City Park, Elizabeth Stevens, Hate Crime, Health, James Mitchell, Joanne Muneta, Latah County Human Rights Task Force, Mark Trahant, Native Americans, Oil, Oil Pipeline, Planned Parenthood, Sojourners Alliance, Standing Rock Resistance, State of Idaho, Steve Bonnar, Steve Nelson, Telemedicine, torture, Women
- 2600 Show Up for Rally at end of Womens’ March in Moscow’s East City Park Saturday
- Sojourners Alliance Executive Director Steve Bonnar Receives Latah County Human Rights Task Force Rosa Parks Award for Work on Homeless Shelter
- Native American Journalist Mark Trahant Gives MLK, Jr. Breakfast Keynote Address
- Grand Jury Indicts Man on Hate Crime Charges for Killing Moscow Resident Steve Nelson
- Planned Parenthood Reaches Settlement with State of Idaho Allowing Doctors Once Again to Prescribe Abortion Pill via Telemedicine
- Federal Judge Rejcts Motion to Throw Out ACLU Lawsuit on Behalf of Torture Victims against 2 Former Spokane-Based CIA Torture Contractors
