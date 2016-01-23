Evening Report – Mon., Jan 23, 2016 – Womens’ March

2600 Show Up for Rally at end of Womens’ March in Moscow’s East City Park Saturday

Sojourners Alliance Executive Director Steve Bonnar Receives Latah County Human Rights Task Force Rosa Parks Award for Work on Homeless Shelter

Native American Journalist Mark Trahant Gives MLK, Jr. Breakfast Keynote Address

Grand Jury Indicts Man on Hate Crime Charges for Killing Moscow Resident Steve Nelson

Planned Parenthood Reaches Settlement with State of Idaho Allowing Doctors Once Again to Prescribe Abortion Pill via Telemedicine

Federal Judge Rejcts Motion to Throw Out ACLU Lawsuit on Behalf of Torture Victims against 2 Former Spokane-Based CIA Torture Contractors



