Evening Report – Mon., Jan 9, 2016 – Idaho State of State

Idaho Gov. Butch Otter Focuses on Education, Speaks on Health and Federal Lands, During Annual State of the State Address in Boise

Idaho Health & Welfare Director Dick Armstrong says Your Health Idaho will Continue Providing Health Insurance if Tax Credits Continue

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Urges Constituents to Write to Members of Congress on Obamacare

2 WSU Students Die in Separate Accidents Heading Back to Pullman for Spring Semester

Racist Group Targets Jews in Whitefish; Plans Armed March in the Montana City Sunday



