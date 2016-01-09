  • Idaho Gov. Butch Otter Focuses on Education, Speaks on Health and Federal Lands, During Annual State of the State Address in Boise
  • Idaho Health & Welfare Director Dick Armstrong says Your Health Idaho will Continue Providing Health Insurance if Tax Credits Continue
  • Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Urges Constituents to Write to Members of Congress on Obamacare
  • 2 WSU Students Die in Separate Accidents Heading Back to Pullman for Spring Semester
  • Racist Group Targets Jews in Whitefish; Plans Armed March in the Montana City Sunday


