Evening Report – Mon., Jan 9, 2016 – Idaho State of State
KRFP | January 9, 2017 | 7:22 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Affordable Health Care Act, Butch Otter, Dick Armstrong, Education, Environment, Federal Lands, Health, Idaho Deptartment of Health & Welfare, Idaho Health Exchange, Jay Inslee, Montana, Racism, White Supremacy, Whitefish, WSU
Tags: Affordable Health Care Act, Butch Otter, Dick Armstrong, Education, Environment, Federal Lands, Health, Idaho Deptartment of Health & Welfare, Idaho Health Exchange, Jay Inslee, Montana, Racism, White Supremacy, Whitefish, WSU
- Idaho Gov. Butch Otter Focuses on Education, Speaks on Health and Federal Lands, During Annual State of the State Address in Boise
- Idaho Health & Welfare Director Dick Armstrong says Your Health Idaho will Continue Providing Health Insurance if Tax Credits Continue
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Urges Constituents to Write to Members of Congress on Obamacare
- 2 WSU Students Die in Separate Accidents Heading Back to Pullman for Spring Semester
- Racist Group Targets Jews in Whitefish; Plans Armed March in the Montana City Sunday
LoFi Stream:
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.HiFi Stream
Leave a Reply