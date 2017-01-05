Evening Report – Thu., Jan 5, 2017

Friends of the Clearwater Challenges Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Logging Project in Inventoried Roadless Area

Washington Legislative Republicans & Democrats Present Differing Plans for Funding Education under McCleary Decision

6 Mexican Veterinarians Allege Human Trafficking in Southern Idaho



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi