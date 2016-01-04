Evening Report – Wed., Jan 4, 2016 – McMorris-Rodgers Ethics
KRFP | January 4, 2017 | 7:15 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Boise, Catalyst Medical Group, Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, City of Moscow, Coal, Ethics, Health, James Fry, Longview, Millenium Bulk Terminals, Moscow Family Medicine, Noise Ordinance, Peter Goldmark, Police, Weather
- US Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers Chaired Republican Conference Meeting Gutting Office of House Ethics Which Had Called for Investigating her in 2014
- 3 Medical Offices in Moscow & Lewiston Merge
- Washington Lands Commissioner Goldmark Denies Millenium Bulk Terminals Sublease for Longview
- Boise Hit with Snowstorm
- Moscow Police Chief James Fry Gives Noise Ordinance Report
