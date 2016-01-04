  • US Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers Chaired Republican Conference Meeting Gutting Office of House Ethics Which Had Called for Investigating her in 2014
  • 3 Medical Offices in Moscow & Lewiston Merge
  • Washington Lands Commissioner Goldmark Denies Millenium Bulk Terminals Sublease for Longview
  • Boise Hit with Snowstorm
  • Moscow Police Chief James Fry Gives Noise Ordinance Report


