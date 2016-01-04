Evening Report – Wed., Jan 4, 2016 – McMorris-Rodgers Ethics

US Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers Chaired Republican Conference Meeting Gutting Office of House Ethics Which Had Called for Investigating her in 2014

3 Medical Offices in Moscow & Lewiston Merge

Washington Lands Commissioner Goldmark Denies Millenium Bulk Terminals Sublease for Longview

Boise Hit with Snowstorm

Moscow Police Chief James Fry Gives Noise Ordinance Report



