KRFP Evening Report – Thu., Dec 29, 2016 – Bison Slaughter

Bison Slaughter Underway Outside Yellowstone National Park Boundaries

Convicted Moscow Triple Murderer John Lee Files Another Appeal with Idaho Supreme Court

Coal Train Car Derails at Vancouver, WA

Idaho State Police Audit Says Half of Idaho Rape Kits Were Untested



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi