Evening Report – Wed., Dec 28, 2016 – Drug Sniffing Dog

Latah County Sheriff-Elect Expects to Purchase Drug Sniffing Dog During 2017-2018 Fiscal Year, Which Starts in October

Moscow City Crews to Push Back Snow Berms

Northwest’s Only Nuclear Power Plant Upwind from Palouse Back on Line after 6-Day Shutdown

Idaho Supreme Court Race Most Expensive in Idaho This Year



