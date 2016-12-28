  • Latah County Sheriff-Elect Expects to Purchase Drug Sniffing Dog During 2017-2018 Fiscal Year, Which Starts in October
  • Moscow City Crews to Push Back Snow Berms
  • Northwest’s Only Nuclear Power Plant Upwind from Palouse Back on Line after 6-Day Shutdown
  • Idaho Supreme Court Race Most Expensive in Idaho This Year


