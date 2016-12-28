Evening Report – Wed., Dec 28, 2016 – Drug Sniffing Dog
KRFP | December 28, 2016 | 7:21 pm | Audio, Election 2016, Evening Report
Tags: animals, City of Moscow, Columbia Generating Station, Dogs, Drugs, Elections, Horses, Idaho Supreme Court, Kurt McKenzie, nuclear energy, Police, Richie Skiles, Robyn Brody, Snow, Weather
- Latah County Sheriff-Elect Expects to Purchase Drug Sniffing Dog During 2017-2018 Fiscal Year, Which Starts in October
- Moscow City Crews to Push Back Snow Berms
- Northwest’s Only Nuclear Power Plant Upwind from Palouse Back on Line after 6-Day Shutdown
- Idaho Supreme Court Race Most Expensive in Idaho This Year
