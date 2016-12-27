Evening Report – Tue., Dec 27, 2016 – NPC Forest Treatment
Tags: Cheryl Probert, Environment, Insects, Mosier, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, Oil, Oil Pipeline, Oil Trains, Railroads, Root Rot, Union Pacific, USFS, Valve Turners
- Supervisor Probert Wants 2.1 Million Acres of Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest Designated for Forest Treatment by Logging and Prescribed Burns
- Union Pacific Agrees with Federal Railroad Administration to Have More Track Inspections & Maintenance after Fiery Mosier, OR Derailment in June
- Valve Turners on Court Cases and Reasons for Shutting Down Pipelines
