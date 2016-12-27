Evening Report – Tue., Dec 27, 2016 – NPC Forest Treatment

Supervisor Probert Wants 2.1 Million Acres of Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest Designated for Forest Treatment by Logging and Prescribed Burns

Union Pacific Agrees with Federal Railroad Administration to Have More Track Inspections & Maintenance after Fiery Mosier, OR Derailment in June

Valve Turners on Court Cases and Reasons for Shutting Down Pipelines



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi