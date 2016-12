Evening Report – Mon., Dec 26, 2016 – Far Right Targets Whitefish

Racist Organizer Announces Armed Anti-Semitic March on Whitefish, Montana

Extended Excerpt from Tar Sands Oil Pipeline Valve Turners

Moscow Food Coop Backs off on Timeline to Build in Pullman

Winter Storm Warning for Overnight



