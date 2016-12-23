  • Washington Supreme Court Water Rights Ruling Stopping Many Building Plans around the State
  • Gov. Inslee & Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler write to US Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers asking her to Oppose Affordable Care Act Repeal
  • Whitefish, MT Embroiled in Anti-Semetic Threats
  • Education Networks of America, Inc. and Century Link ask Federal Judge to Block AG Wasden’s Order on State Broadband Network Payments
  • US Fish & Wildlife Service declares 7000 Sq. Mile Wildlife Conservation Area in Southern Idaho, Wyoming & Utah
  • Rep. Paulette Jordan of Plummer Discusses Upcoming Legislative Session at Moscow League of Women Voters Forum


