Evening Report – Fri., Dec 23, 2016 – Well Permits
KRFP | December 23, 2016 | 7:03 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Affordable Health Care Act, Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, Education, Education Networks of America, Environment, Health, Jay Inslee, Lawrence Wasden, Mike Kreidler, Paulette Jordan, US Fish & Wildlife Service, Washington Supreme Court, Water, Water Rights, Wells, Whitefish
- Washington Supreme Court Water Rights Ruling Stopping Many Building Plans around the State
- Gov. Inslee & Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler write to US Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers asking her to Oppose Affordable Care Act Repeal
- Whitefish, MT Embroiled in Anti-Semetic Threats
- Education Networks of America, Inc. and Century Link ask Federal Judge to Block AG Wasden’s Order on State Broadband Network Payments
- US Fish & Wildlife Service declares 7000 Sq. Mile Wildlife Conservation Area in Southern Idaho, Wyoming & Utah
- Rep. Paulette Jordan of Plummer Discusses Upcoming Legislative Session at Moscow League of Women Voters Forum
