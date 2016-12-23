Evening Report – Fri., Dec 23, 2016 – Well Permits

Washington Supreme Court Water Rights Ruling Stopping Many Building Plans around the State

Gov. Inslee & Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler write to US Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers asking her to Oppose Affordable Care Act Repeal

Whitefish, MT Embroiled in Anti-Semetic Threats

Education Networks of America, Inc. and Century Link ask Federal Judge to Block AG Wasden’s Order on State Broadband Network Payments

US Fish & Wildlife Service declares 7000 Sq. Mile Wildlife Conservation Area in Southern Idaho, Wyoming & Utah

Rep. Paulette Jordan of Plummer Discusses Upcoming Legislative Session at Moscow League of Women Voters Forum



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi