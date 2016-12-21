Evening Report – Wed., Dec 21, 2016 – Defiant Dredger Fined
KRFP | December 21, 2016 | 7:04 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: City of Pullman, Education, Endowment Land, EPA, Firearms, Grangeville, Guns, Idaho Dept. of Lands, Idaho Land Board, Mark Schoesler, Mary Dye, Pullman, Timber Sales, Washington Legislature
Tags: City of Pullman, Education, Endowment Land, EPA, Firearms, Grangeville, Guns, Idaho Dept. of Lands, Idaho Land Board, Mark Schoesler, Mary Dye, Pullman, Timber Sales, Washington Legislature
- Openly Defiant Dredger in the South Fork Clearwater Agrees to pay 3600 EPA Fine
- Grangeville-area School District Considers Policy Allowing Staff to Carry Weapons on School Grounds
- Idaho Dept. of Lands Sells Millions in Timber Sales to Raise Money for Schools
- Pullman Council Discusses Issues Legislators
LoFi Stream:
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.HiFi Stream
Leave a Reply