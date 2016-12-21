Evening Report – Wed., Dec 21, 2016 – Defiant Dredger Fined

Openly Defiant Dredger in the South Fork Clearwater Agrees to pay 3600 EPA Fine

Grangeville-area School District Considers Policy Allowing Staff to Carry Weapons on School Grounds

Idaho Dept. of Lands Sells Millions in Timber Sales to Raise Money for Schools

Pullman Council Discusses Issues Legislators



