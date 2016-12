Evening Report – Tue., Dec 20, 2016 – Unpaid Overtime

Two Washingt0n Farmworkers Sue to Say Ag Overtime Pay Exemption is Unconstitutionally Discriminatory Against Latinos

WSU Greeks Release 16 Page Action Plan to Address Assualts, Rapes & Injuries due to Alcohol & Drugs

Whitman County Commissioners Approve 2017 Budget

Moscow Council Organizes for 2017

Moscow School Superintendent Greg Bailey Thanks City



