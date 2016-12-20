  • Fukushima’s signature Cesium-134 Found in BC Salmon & in Water off the Coast of Oregon
  • DOE says Hanford Radioactive Waste Treatment Plant will Cost $4.3 Billion More
  • Idaho Legislature Will have to Decide Whether to Repeal Supreme -Court Implemented Rule Giving Wealthy Civil Defendants Huge Advantage in Attorney Fees Awards
  • Palouse Land Trust Purchases 62 Acres of Palouse Prairie Habitat on South Side of Paradise Ridge


