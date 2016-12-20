Evening Report – Mon., Dec 19, 2016 – Fukushima Radiation

Fukushima’s signature Cesium-134 Found in BC Salmon & in Water off the Coast of Oregon

DOE says Hanford Radioactive Waste Treatment Plant will Cost $4.3 Billion More

Idaho Legislature Will have to Decide Whether to Repeal Supreme -Court Implemented Rule Giving Wealthy Civil Defendants Huge Advantage in Attorney Fees Awards

Palouse Land Trust Purchases 62 Acres of Palouse Prairie Habitat on South Side of Paradise Ridge



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi