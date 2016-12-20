Evening Report – Mon., Dec 19, 2016 – Fukushima Radiation
KRFP | December 19, 2016 | 7:26 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Attorneys Fees, Department of Energy, Environment, Fukushima, Giant Palouse Earthworm, Hanf, Idaho Legislature, Idaho Supreme Court, Nuclear Waste, Palouse Prairie, Spaldings Catchfly, US Fish & Wildlife Service
- Fukushima’s signature Cesium-134 Found in BC Salmon & in Water off the Coast of Oregon
- DOE says Hanford Radioactive Waste Treatment Plant will Cost $4.3 Billion More
- Idaho Legislature Will have to Decide Whether to Repeal Supreme -Court Implemented Rule Giving Wealthy Civil Defendants Huge Advantage in Attorney Fees Awards
- Palouse Land Trust Purchases 62 Acres of Palouse Prairie Habitat on South Side of Paradise Ridge
So happy to hear that the Palouse Land Trust purchased land on Paradise Ridge! Long live the Palouse earthworm!