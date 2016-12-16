Evening Report – Fri., Dec 16, 2016 – Paulette Jordan

Rep. Paulette Jordan speaks about Upcoming Legislative Session

Dist. 9 Representatives Oppose Washington Parks Dept. Proposal to Improve John Wayne Trail

Gov. Butch Otter Under Consideration for Trump’s Ag Secretary



