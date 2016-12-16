Evening Report – Fri., Dec 16, 2016 – Paulette Jordan
KRFP | December 16, 2016 | 7:17 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Agriculture, Butch Otter, Donald Trump, Idaho Legislature, Joe Schmick, John Wayne Trail, Mark Shoesler, Mary Dye, Paulette Jordan, USDA, Washington Legislature, Washington Parks Dept.
- Rep. Paulette Jordan speaks about Upcoming Legislative Session
- Dist. 9 Representatives Oppose Washington Parks Dept. Proposal to Improve John Wayne Trail
- Gov. Butch Otter Under Consideration for Trump’s Ag Secretary
