Evening Report – Wed., Dec 14, 2016 – Inslee: $3.9 Billion More for Ed
KRFP | December 14, 2016 | 10:03 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, Donald Trump, Education, Interior Department, Jay Inslee, McCleary Case, Ryan Zinke, State of Washington, Taxes, Weather
- Inslee Wants $3.9 Billion More for Education to Comply with McCleary Ruling
- Trump Passes on McMorris-Rodgers for Interior, Chooses US Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana
- Deep Freeze Coming
- NOTE: Sound file contains world news. Local cast starts at 17:38
