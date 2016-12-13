Evening Report – Tue., Dec 13, 2016 – School Funding
KRFP | December 13, 2016 | 10:14 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, City of Moscow, City of Pullman, Columbia Generating Station, Drones, Education, Hanford, Idaho Legislature, Information Technology, nuclear energy, Nuclear Waste, Police, Pullman, Raul Labrador
- Idaho Legislature Interim Committee Says Public Schools Not Funded Based on Need or Cost
- Pullman Police Want Drone
- Rep. Raul Labrador meets with Trump; Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers Meets with Trump Again
- Nuclear Plant Operator Temporarily Banned from Disposing Low-Level Radioactive Waste
- Moscow Committee Recommends Signing Information Technology Cooperation Agreement with Pullman
