Evening Report – Tue., Dec 13, 2016 – School Funding

Idaho Legislature Interim Committee Says Public Schools Not Funded Based on Need or Cost

Pullman Police Want Drone

Rep. Raul Labrador meets with Trump; Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers Meets with Trump Again

Nuclear Plant Operator Temporarily Banned from Disposing Low-Level Radioactive Waste

Moscow Committee Recommends Signing Information Technology Cooperation Agreement with Pullman



