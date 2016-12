Evening Report – Mon., Dec 12, 2016 – McMorris-Rodgers’ Seat

Four Candidates now Declared for US Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers’ 5th District Seat: Matt Shea, Ben Stuckart, Ozzie Knezovich & Steve Baumgartner

Idaho Power wants FERC to Override Oregon Law in Favor of Idaho Prohibition on Reintroducing Endangered & Threatened Salmon & Steelhead

Tribal Foundation Concerned about Climate Impacts on Traditional Foods in Upper Snake River Basin

Correction Board names Henry Atencio new Idaho Correction Dept. Director



