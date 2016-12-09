Evening Report – Fri., Dec 9, 2016 – Troy, Jordan on Federal Land Transfer
KRFP | December 9, 2016 | 7:27 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Caroline Nilsson Troy, Idaho Legislature, Paulette Jordan
- Troy & Jordan Discuss takeover of Federal Lands: Extended Excerpts of Moscow League of Women Voters Legislative Preview Panel with Rep. Caroline Troy & Rep. Paulette Jordan
- Trump taps U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers to be Interior Secretary
- Washington Sues Monsanto over PCB Contamination & Clean-up at 600 Locations Statewide
